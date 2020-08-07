Advertisement

Man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools

Duane Gene Walters, 36, of Charleston has been arrested for grand larceny.
Duane Gene Walters, 36, of Charleston has been arrested for grand larceny.(South Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Kanawha County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing grand larceny charges after sheriff’s deputies say he stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from service trucks.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the incident happened August 4. He says the theft occurred while the trucks were parked behind Xspec Power.

Duane Gene Walters, 36, of Charleston was arrested Friday on a felony warrant of grand larceny.

Several of the stolen tools were recovered at Walters’ home. 

Sheriff Rutherford says additional tools and an unidentified co-conspirator in the crime, are still at large.

According to the sheriff, Walters was also arrested in October 2015 for breaking and entering a Kanawha County Schools facility at Crede.  He is awaiting trial on that offense.

