Man charged with assault during Black Lives Matter protest

A man has been charged with assault after an incident during a Black Lives Matter protest last week in Grayson.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with assault after an incident during a Black Lives Matter protest last weekend in Grayson.

Grayson Police say William Jarrell, 25, from Ashland was arrested Thursday for the incident.

Jarrell was identified Sunday after police posted his picture on social media asking for help in tracking him down.

Few details about the incident are available, but police say Jarrell is charged with 4th degree assault causing minor injury.

