Media Day For Many Eastern Ky High School Football Teams

Over a dozen teams were talking football Friday morning
Representatives from over a dozen high school football teams held media day Friday at Boyd County High School
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Football was the topic of discussion Friday morning at Boyd County High School’s new stadium as over a dozen teams took part in a 2020 media day. The event was put together by Eastern Kentucky High School Athletics and it included teams ranging from Ashland to Pikeville. During the hour long media session, players and coaches discussed the hopeful return of high school football on September 11th to the resilience that they players have shown since the pandemic started back in March.

Ashland’s Keontae Pittman said “we work hard every day with everything that we can do to hold each other accountable just making sure each one of us is getting better every day to take the next step.” Pikeville junior quarterback Isaac McNamee added “we are not taking it easy just because of the possibility that we might not have a season. We are working hard and I’m sure others on our schedule are doing that and others in the state are too.”

High school football practice can begin in Kentucky on Monday August 24th

