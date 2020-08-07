Name of shooting victim in Charleston released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the victim killed in a shooting has been released.

According to Charleston Police, Sergio Southall, 34, of Charleston, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead when he got to the hospital.

Officers say the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Elm Street on Thursday.

Police say Southall was in an argument with two men on the sidewalk in front of his residence. They say one of the suspects pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at Southall. The two suspects took off.

Anyone with information can call Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

