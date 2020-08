LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lewis County has 46 active coronavirus cases, including in a nursing home.

According to the Lewis County Health Department, there are 75 cases in the county as of Thursday.

Officials say the nursing home has 22 residents and 15 staff that tested positive for COVID-19.

