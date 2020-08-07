Advertisement

Officers at the St. Albans Police Department test positive for COVID-19

According to the St. Albans Police Department, the officers have not been on duty for more than a week.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three officers at the St. Albans Police Department have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the police department.

In all nine officers were tested. Three officers tested positive and were showing signs and symptoms.

According to the department, the officers who tested positive have not been on duty for more than a week.

None at the department has been hospitalized due to symptoms at this time.

The chief tells WSAZ the public was never at risk of exposure. He says the department is taking the proper precautions and thoroughly sanitized the station Thursday. Temperature checks are also taking place two to three times a shift, the chief says.

The department is not sure how the officers were exposed.

