Officers at the St. Albans Police Department test positive for COVID-19

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three officers at the St. Albans Police Department have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the police department.

In all nine officers were tested. Three officers tested positive and were showing signs and symptoms.

According to the department, the officers who tested positive have not been on duty for more than a week.

None at the department has been hospitalized due to symptoms at this time.

The chief tells WSAZ the public was never at risk of exposure. He says the department is taking the proper precautions and thoroughly sanitized the station Thursday. Temperature checks are also taking place two to three times a shift, the chief says.

The department is not sure how the officers were exposed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.