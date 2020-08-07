Advertisement

OHSAA Announces 6 Game HS Football Season

Start of regular season is still the week of August 24th
(WTVG)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The OHSAA announced new guidelines for the 2020 high school football season which includes a 6 game regular season and the playoffs will start Friday October 9th. In the post-season, all teams will be eligible and the number of playoff rounds are dependent on the number of schools entering the playoffs in each division. Schools eliminated from the OHSAA playoffs or that choose not to enter it will have the option to schedule additional regular season Saturday November 14th. A maximun of 10 regular season games will be permitted. The state finals are to end no later than Saturday November 21st.

The Board of Directors voted 9-0 to accept the proposal and the Governor and Ohio Department of Health still have to approve the plan.

Here are some key games that first week of the Ohio high school football season.

8/27 Portsmouth at Lucasville Valley

8/28 Ironton at Wheelersburg

Jackson at Logan, Oh

Portsmouth West at Fairland

Wellston at Oak Hill

Waverly at Athens

Eastern at Green

Portsmouth ND at Grove City Christian

Alexander at South Point

Paint Valley at Eastern

Chesapeake at Chillicothe Huntington

South Gallia at Symmes Valley

Meigs at Gallia Academy

Minford at Rock Hill

Vinton Co. at Unioto

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Media Day For Many Eastern Ky High School Football Teams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Members from over a dozen high school football teams held a media day Monday at Boyd County High School.

Sports

Morehead State will not play football this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Pioneer Football League announced that it will not play a season in 2020.

Sports

Boyd County Lions get out on new turf

Updated: 20 hours ago
Boyd County's players get to get on their new stadium turf for the first time

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Latest News

Sports

Former Capital star opts out of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
Former Capital star decides to sit out this year at WVU

Sports

MEC to delay fall season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT
Mountain East Conference to put a hold on fall sports

Sports

Captains Named For 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
Buckeyes name 7 captains for upcoming season

Sports

WVSSAC Makes Cross Country Modifications

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
WVSSAC makes cross country modifications for 2020 season

Sports

Penske reverses course, closes Indianapolis 500 to fans

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT
|
By JENNA FRYER
The 104th running of “The Great American Race” will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year, even during the Great Depression.

Sports

Herd's Brad Lambert Talked About The Start Of Fall Practice Monday Evening

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT
Herd's Brad Lambert Talked About The Start Of Fall Practice Monday Evening