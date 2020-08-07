OHSAA Announces 6 Game HS Football Season

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The OHSAA announced new guidelines for the 2020 high school football season which includes a 6 game regular season and the playoffs will start Friday October 9th. In the post-season, all teams will be eligible and the number of playoff rounds are dependent on the number of schools entering the playoffs in each division. Schools eliminated from the OHSAA playoffs or that choose not to enter it will have the option to schedule additional regular season Saturday November 14th. A maximun of 10 regular season games will be permitted. The state finals are to end no later than Saturday November 21st.

The Board of Directors voted 9-0 to accept the proposal and the Governor and Ohio Department of Health still have to approve the plan.

Here are some key games that first week of the Ohio high school football season.

8/27 Portsmouth at Lucasville Valley

8/28 Ironton at Wheelersburg

Jackson at Logan, Oh

Portsmouth West at Fairland

Wellston at Oak Hill

Waverly at Athens

Eastern at Green

Portsmouth ND at Grove City Christian

Alexander at South Point

Paint Valley at Eastern

Chesapeake at Chillicothe Huntington

South Gallia at Symmes Valley

Meigs at Gallia Academy

Minford at Rock Hill

Vinton Co. at Unioto

