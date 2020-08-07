OHSAA Announces 6 Game HS Football Season
Start of regular season is still the week of August 24th
COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The OHSAA announced new guidelines for the 2020 high school football season which includes a 6 game regular season and the playoffs will start Friday October 9th. In the post-season, all teams will be eligible and the number of playoff rounds are dependent on the number of schools entering the playoffs in each division. Schools eliminated from the OHSAA playoffs or that choose not to enter it will have the option to schedule additional regular season Saturday November 14th. A maximun of 10 regular season games will be permitted. The state finals are to end no later than Saturday November 21st.
The Board of Directors voted 9-0 to accept the proposal and the Governor and Ohio Department of Health still have to approve the plan.
Here are some key games that first week of the Ohio high school football season.
8/27 Portsmouth at Lucasville Valley
8/28 Ironton at Wheelersburg
Jackson at Logan, Oh
Portsmouth West at Fairland
Wellston at Oak Hill
Waverly at Athens
Eastern at Green
Portsmouth ND at Grove City Christian
Alexander at South Point
Paint Valley at Eastern
Chesapeake at Chillicothe Huntington
South Gallia at Symmes Valley
Meigs at Gallia Academy
Minford at Rock Hill
Vinton Co. at Unioto
