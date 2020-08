KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The eastbound lanes of the Kanawha Turnpike at Jefferson Road are shut down due to an accident, according to Metro 911.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

No word on injuries.

South Charleston Police Department is on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.