Pikeville Main Street Post Office to temporarily close

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - `The United States Postal Service announced Friday the Pikeville Main Street Post Office located in the Federal Courthouse will temporarily shut down.

The closure will begin at noon on Friday, August 15.

In a statement issued by the USPS, the closure is due to “extensive repairs necessary due to damage caused by a water leak. The repairs could take several weeks. "

No further information was provided for a reopening date.

Customers may pick up post office box mail and obtain other retail services at the Pikeville Main Post Office on Thompson Road.

Hours of operation at the Main Post Office are Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

