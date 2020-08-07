Prisoner escapes during transport

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Deputies are searching for an escaped prisoner in Johnson County, Kentucky.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the Martin County Jailer was transporting inmate Josh Scott when he escaped custody.

Deputies said he was able to get out of the vehicle at a red light and run off. This happened on US 23 near the WR Castle Memorial School and the Burger King in Johnson County.

Deputies said Scott is wearing handcuffs, blue jeans, and has brownish-blonde hair.

Scott is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

