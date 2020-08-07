Researcher helps solve 17-year cold case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jerry Holbert went missing in August 2003 after he was supposed to get on a Greyhound bus from Charleston to Ohio to visit his son.

Seventeen years later, the cold case has finally been solved, thanks to an amateur researcher who noticed a link between Holbert’s missing person case in Charleston and an unidentified body that was found just days after he was reported missing along a river in Kingsport, Tennessee.

“I was hoping to find him alive,” Holbert’s daughter Misty Churunel said. “This was not the outcome that we wanted or anything.”

Churunel said her family had been searching for Holbert for years in Ohio, but now believe the 64-year-old’s dementia lead him to get on the wrong bus and end up hundreds of miles away in Kingsport.

Police were able to identify Holbert’s remains through DNA science after being notified of the similarities by Patty Childress. She is a retired social worker who spend 30 years looking into missing children cases and now uses those skills on projects like National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) online database and DNA Doe.

“This case was entirely different because it didn’t involve any kind of crime,” Childress said. “It was thrilling for me to be a part of identifying who this gentleman was.”

Childress said she normally just searches within 25 miles of where an unidentified person is found but had to greatly widen her search range after realizing Holbert was not from Kingsport because his body was found with more than $200 in a BB&T envelope. There are no BB&T bank locations in the town.

“I was looking at this one gentleman and I felt like I had seen or heard his story before,” Childress said. “Actually, it was the unidentified person that I had found.”

Once Childress noticed the connection, she contacted the Kingsport Police Department who began working with Charleston Police and DNA researchers to confirm the match.

“We could have never thought this could be the end of it,” Churunel said.

“I think it would be so terrible to have a missing loved one where you have no idea where they were or what happened,” Childress said.

“He had been missing for 17 years and his daughter has already contacted me through Facebook,” Childress continued. “She did her detective work and found me and expressed gratitude from the family. It meant so much to me because I really got to see the results of the work I had done.”

Childress plans to continue her late nights, sometimes staying up until 2 a.m. or later, working on the computer to help solve problems.

