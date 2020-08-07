Road shut down due to truck on its side

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Route 35 is closed due to an accident involving a commercial truck.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the eastbound lanes are shut down Friday morning due to a commercial truck flipping onto its side.

This is right before the Silver Bridge in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says no injuries have been reported.

Troopers say detours are being set up.

Officials expect the road to be closed for some time.

