Advertisement

Settlement reached after ex-governor blocked people online

(WYMT)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging former Gov. Matt Bevin’s practice of blocking some people on Twitter and Facebook has been settled with the current governor, who has committed to allowing “robust” discourse on the governor’s official social media accounts.

The settlement with Bevin’s successor, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, represents a victory for the First Amendment rights of Kentuckians, said Corey Shapiro, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

The ACLU said it reached the settlement with Beshear’s office. Beshear defeated Bevin, a Republican, in last year’s election.

The agreement resolved the lawsuit’s major claims through adoption of a new social media policy allowing for “vigorous and robust” discourse on the governor’s official social media platforms, the ACLU said.

“The agreement enables social media users to share feedback with the governor’s office without worrying their comment will be deleted or that they will be permanently banned or blocked from accessing information from these important information channels,” Shapiro said.

Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said his administration is “committed to transparent and open government and accepting of both supportive and critical voices on social media.”

“This policy provides clear guidelines for when content can be removed, hidden or reported to the respective platforms for possible violations of their policies,” she said in a statement.

Besides setting rules for users, the policy includes language that people are notified when blocked for posting prohibited content to the social media pages, the ACLU said.

Political leaders have turned increasingly to social media to communicate directly with constituents in recent years, and responses often reflect the deep political divisions currently animating the American political landscape.

The ACLU said thousands of people were “silenced” when Bevin blocked them from making “constitutionally protected comments” on his official social media accounts while he was governor.

Bevin’s office maintained the action didn’t violate free speech rights but was done when users posted obscene or abusive language or images or made off-topic comments.

Under the new social media policy, the governor’s office will strive at all times to “uphold users’ right to freedom of speech.” However, the governor’s office may temporarily restrict access to the governor’s official social media platforms for violating policy rules.

It allows the governor’s office to hide or delete comments that are deemed threatening, harassing or sexual; promote commercial products or contain private information. People can be restricted from those social media platforms for up to six months for comments containing prohibited content.

The governor’s office would have to provide them with written notice, including guidance for navigating a process to get social media accounts unblocked. The policy includes an appeals process for people restricted from accessing the accounts.

Future governors could choose to retain the policy, update it or abolish it, the ACLU acknowledged.

“We would certainly hope that if they did change it, they would do so in the spirit of this robust policy and of course we hope that no administration would abandon the principles established here,” said ACLU of Kentucky spokeswoman Amber Duke.

The original lawsuit was filed by the ACLU of Kentucky in July 2017. The settlement agreement was reached in July, and the parties jointly dismissed the case Thursday, the ACLU said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nursing home has several cases of COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Lewis County Health Department, there are 75 cases in the county as of Thursday.

Local

West Virginia RISE program completes four more projects

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Contractors with the West Virginia RISE program completed four additional projects this week.

Local

Man charged with assault during Black Lives Matter protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man has been charged with assault after an incident during a Black Lives Matter protest last week in Grayson.

Video

Union leaders disagree with Gov. Jim Justice on school re-entry

Updated: 9 hours ago
On Thursday, union leaders in West Virginia spoke up about school reopening concerns they have.

Latest News

Video

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Ironton nursing home

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Lawrence County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton, Ohio.

Video

Man dead in Charleston shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
A man died Thursday evening after a shooting in the 200 block of Elm Street in Charleston.

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
All are isolating at home except for a 71-year-old man who’s hospitalized for another health issue.

Video

Judge recuses himself in sentencing connected to deadly shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
More than two years after a shooting on 11th Avenue in Huntington ended the life of a WVU student, two families looking for closure found out they'll have to wait a little longer after a judge recused himself at sentencing.

News

Union leaders disagree with Gov. Jim Justice on school re-entry

Updated: 11 hours ago
On Thursday, union leaders in West Virginia spoke up about school reopening concerns they have.

News

Uncertainty looms for sideline spirit at Marshall University

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Confusion has sparked after an email from Marshall’s Athletic Band Director regarding where band, dance, and cheerleading members will perform during games -- and fails to align with what Conference USA has to say.