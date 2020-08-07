Suspects wanted in storage unit break-ins in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding suspects who broke into storage units in Elkview.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened around 6 a.m. Friday at WV Storage on Elk River Road.

The suspects were driving a silver Pontiac sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, send an email to tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message them on Facebook, or send an anonymous message here.

