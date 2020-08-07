Three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are three new cases of the coronavirus in Meigs County, two which are involved with the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, as of Friday, there are three confirmed cases and two probable.

The first confirmed case is with a man in the 30 to 39-year-old age range and is not hospitalized. The second confirmed case is in a woman in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized. The third confirmed case is a woman in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is in the hospital.

The first probable case is a woman between the ages of 50 to 59 and isn’t hospitalized. The second probable case is a woman in the 20 to 29-year-old age range and isn’t in the hospital.

The Overbook Rehabilitation Center says they have one employee and one resident with the coronavirus. The employee is not working and the resident has been taken to the hospital. Officials say they are conducting resident and staff testing. They are also implementing full PPE and a 14-day quarantine for the unit that has been affected.

The center says they cannot move forward with outdoor visitation at this time.

The Meigs County Health Department says they will continue to support Overbrook with guidance, supplies and any other assistance needed as they handle these cases.

The health department says there are 38 total cases, 29 confirmed and 9 probable since April.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.