Uncertainty looms for sideline spirit at Marshall University

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a majorette on Marshall University’s band, Catherine Blankenship thrives off of the energy that pours in from the football team and crowd.

“There’s music that plays. The atmosphere, everybody goes crazy, gets your heart pumping as we all run out onto the field,” Blankenship said.

But an email sent from Chris Schletter, Marshall University’s Director of Athletic Bands, cites a decision from Conference USA’s Board of Directors.

The email reads in part:

“The C-USA board of directors has aligned their decisions with other conferences and decided to sideline all spirit teams, including band, cheer, dance members, and staff (as I understand it). No one other than football players, coaches, and officials (and maybe media) will be allowed on the playing field.”

Since the Conference USA has not yet released an official statement regarding their decision for how performances will look for the band, cheer, and dance, WSAZ reached out to Marshall’s Athletic Department for clarity on why this email was sent to students in the first place.

The Athletic Department replied, saying no final decisions have been made yet, and they are waiting for decisions to be made on the conference level.

For final clarification, WSAZ reached out to Conference USA and received this response:

“The recommendations regarding the potential band and spirit changes due to COVID-19 are still in the process of review and have not been formally approved by the league’s board of directors.”

As of now, there are no concrete decisions regarding what performances will look like.

Even though Marshall’s Band’s email says otherwise, Conference USA holds the ultimate decision. And since that decision has not been publicly addressed yet, it is still undetermined where performances will take place for games.

It all spells out uncertainty whether the entertainment will continue on the sidelines.

“I would rather have a limited band or a band from the stands than no band at all,” said Marshall graduate David O’Leary.

Football fans like O’Leary and passionate performers like Blankenship are hoping those performances are here to stay.

