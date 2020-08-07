Weekend simmers to 90 again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heat oozes back for weekend

It’s time for the second weekend of August and after a one week reprieve summertime heat is set to return. Grant it the scorched mid to upper 90s simmer of July is not heading back in, but a spell of tropical humidity and haze will add a mid-summer discomfort to the afternoon air.

Meanwhile the atmosphere is settling into a sort of doldrums with light winds (less dispersion), increasing haze (dirtier air) and higher humidity (muggier feel). Normally this tandem looks to spark afternoon and evening scattered thundershowers even an isolated cloudburst. While this possibility will need to be closely watched, odds favor any significant rain will hug the southeastern Kentucky-Virginia counties and the West Virginia-Virginia 2 deep border counties. This would suggest a need for most homeowners to water lawns and landscapes and park supervisors to add water to their pools as needed until further notice.

So get set for your car, porch and favorite bank thermometer to hit 90 starting Friday and lasting into next week. Perfect patio and pool party weather providing we all socially distance during the pandemic weekend ahead.

