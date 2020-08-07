Wellston receives $1.4M ODNR grant

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over the past 10 years, the president of local non-profit ‘Make Wellston Beautiful’ Tami Phillips has seen their recreation leagues grow, to over 600 people.

Now as that growth continues, Phillips was shocked to hear that the city is going to get some help.

“We’re blessed,” Phillips said. “We never thought we’d get $1.4 million.”

The city is receiving a $1.4 million Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to renovate and expand the Wellston ballfields into a recreational complex.

“We will have a new ball field, we will have more soccer fields,” Phillips said. “That’s what we’re going to start with. I don’t know what it’ll be down the road. They’ll be more but right now that’s what we’ll start with.”

The grant will also pay for trails that lead from the complex to Wellston High School, while keeping popular nearby fishing spots open.

In hosting sporting events from across the region, Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson believes this will trickle down to downtown.

“All the local businesses, all the restaurants, all the little shops will grow because of this,” Hudson said. “That’s what we’re selling. We’re selling a good place to live. Outdoor activities and that’s what this is all about.”

The complex is set to be completed by late summer 2022.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.