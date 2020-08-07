West Virginia RISE program completes four more projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Contractors with the West Virginia RISE program completed four additional projects this week.

This brings the total number of finished homes to 213.

According to the West Virginia National Guard, there are 26 homes in active construction through four different contractors in the housing program. 25 are reconstruction projects and one is a rehabilitation project.

The RISE West Virginia Program has 191 active cases.

The Clearance and Demolition program has competed eight projects. There are 264 projects in the active case management process and 83 of those are in the environmental review process.

VOAD crews completed the 20th bridge home project this week.

Any families who feel they still have any unmet needs or who are looking for an update on their case are asked to contact the new VOAD office at 304-553-0927 or through email at disasterrecovery@wv.gov.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.