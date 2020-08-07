Advertisement

West Virginia RISE program completes four more projects

Contractors with the West Virginia RISE program completed four additional projects this week.
Contractors with the West Virginia RISE program completed four additional projects this week.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Contractors with the West Virginia RISE program completed four additional projects this week.

This brings the total number of finished homes to 213.

According to the West Virginia National Guard, there are 26 homes in active construction through four different contractors in the housing program. 25 are reconstruction projects and one is a rehabilitation project.

The RISE West Virginia Program has 191 active cases.

The Clearance and Demolition program has competed eight projects. There are 264 projects in the active case management process and 83 of those are in the environmental review process.

VOAD crews completed the 20th bridge home project this week.

Any families who feel they still have any unmet needs or who are looking for an update on their case are asked to contact the new VOAD office at 304-553-0927 or through email at disasterrecovery@wv.gov.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nursing home has several cases of COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Lewis County Health Department, there are 75 cases in the county as of Thursday.

Local

Man charged with assault during Black Lives Matter protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man has been charged with assault after an incident during a Black Lives Matter protest last week in Grayson.

Local

Settlement reached after ex-governor blocked people online

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The agreement resolved the lawsuit’s major claims through adoption of a new social media policy allowing for “vigorous and robust” discourse on the governor’s official social media platforms, the ACLU said.

Video

Union leaders disagree with Gov. Jim Justice on school re-entry

Updated: 9 hours ago
On Thursday, union leaders in West Virginia spoke up about school reopening concerns they have.

Latest News

Video

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Ironton nursing home

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Lawrence County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton, Ohio.

Video

Man dead in Charleston shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
A man died Thursday evening after a shooting in the 200 block of Elm Street in Charleston.

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
All are isolating at home except for a 71-year-old man who’s hospitalized for another health issue.

Video

Judge recuses himself in sentencing connected to deadly shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
More than two years after a shooting on 11th Avenue in Huntington ended the life of a WVU student, two families looking for closure found out they'll have to wait a little longer after a judge recused himself at sentencing.

News

Union leaders disagree with Gov. Jim Justice on school re-entry

Updated: 11 hours ago
On Thursday, union leaders in West Virginia spoke up about school reopening concerns they have.

News

Uncertainty looms for sideline spirit at Marshall University

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Confusion has sparked after an email from Marshall’s Athletic Band Director regarding where band, dance, and cheerleading members will perform during games -- and fails to align with what Conference USA has to say.