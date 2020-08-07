Advertisement

West Virginia school allowance application period to open next month

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families in West Virginia can begin filling out school clothing allowance applications next month and this year recipients will receive either an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card or a check in place of the traditional paper voucher.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Bureau for Children and Families say the changes are due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted on Tuesday, September 1, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools. Parents can apply online here or request an application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212.

Applications must be received in the DHHR office by September 30, 2020.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.

The following will automatically receive school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of August:

  • Families with school-aged children currently receiving WV WORKS cash assistance
  • Those in foster care
  • Children ages 4-18 that receive SNAP, are enrolled in school and under 100% of the Federal Poverty Level

Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance benefits, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,184. Verification of income for the month of September must be submitted with the application.

Families who received school clothing allowance in 2019 and currently have Medicaid coverage only should receive an application by mail in late August to apply for the school clothing allowance program. 

“In 2019, more than 61,193 West Virginia children were assisted by the school clothing allowance program,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “This program fills an important need for children and families in back to school preparations and now does so in a safe manner by allowing families to shop from the safety of their homes during the pandemic.”

“In this complicated time we are in, the last thing any family should be worried about is whether or not their children will have clothing that fits. That’s why our wonderful school clothing allowance program is more important now than ever,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I’ve said over and over how much I love our kids. And this program gives so many of our kids a chance to be comfortable and to feel good about themselves so they can focus on being their best in every way.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

