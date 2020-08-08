Advertisement

7-month-old boy dies after attack by family dog in Akron

Akron police said the pit bull attacked the boy and his 77-year-old grandmother shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.
Akron police said the pit bull attacked the boy and his 77-year-old grandmother shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 7-month-old boy died after an attack by the family dog at an Akron home.

Akron police said the pit bull attacked the boy and his 77-year-old grandmother shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Police said the boy was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name wasn’t immediately released. Officials said the woman had minor injuries but refused treatment. Lt. Michael Miller told Cleveland.com on Saturday that the case is being reviewed but no criminal charges are anticipated.

Summit County Animal Control removed the dog, but there was no immediate word on its fate.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Greenup County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Cases of COVID-19 jumped 10 in Greenup County Saturday, bringing the total to 125 since the start of the pandemic.

News

Gov. Beshear: 801 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 801 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 34,578 cases.

Breaking

More than 30 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Over 30 employees at Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week.

News

Portion of I-64 shutdown in Kanawha County reopens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A portion of I-64 West in Kanawha County has been shutdown Saturday afternoon after a crash.

Latest News

Local

Gov. DeWine tests negative again for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two days after initially testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio’s governor has tested negative for a second time.

News

Ohio nears 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The latest numbers show 99,969 total cases and 3,668 total deaths.

News

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday was the first day UK students could begin moving into residence halls on campus.

News

Business closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The businesses are undergoing deep cleanings and all employees are being tested for COVID-19.

News

Police officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Health Department is working to trace if the officers came into contact with anyone.

News

First FBS conference cancels football season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Ohio University's football season is in jeopardy.