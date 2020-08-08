Business closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two Huntington businesses have temporarily closed after possibly being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar as well as The Peddler will be closed until August 13, according to a post on the business’s Facebook pages.

The post said both locations are being professionally cleaned and all employees are being tested for COVID-19 before the businesses reopen.

“We are being proactive to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff,” the post said. “Sorry for any inconvenience and hope to see everyone again soon!”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.