Contractors: Oakwood Road Improvement Project to begin this month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled intersection is set to get a major makeover this month. The Oakwood Road intersection in Charleston is one many drivers use to get to shopping plazas in Southridge. If you’ve ever driven it, you know how backed up the traffic can be.

“Traffic was always bad, and you can’t get out of there,” said Eric Linder, a driver from Parkersburg who travels to Southridge through the Oakwood intersection often. “It takes forever and down at Lucado (Road), you can only turn in, and if you’re not from here you try to turn out. You can cause an accident.”

On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice, along with Department of Transportation leaders, held a news conference to discuss what drivers will be seeing down the road.

“We’re on our way now, this will greatly improve the traffic problems (and) this project has been waited on for a long, long time,” Justice said.

The project was originally estimated to cost $30 million, but Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston with DOT said after some adjustments they have cut the project cost down to roughly $5.8 million. Wriston said due to the project not having structures like an underpass or overpass and after selling some bonds, they were able to cut cost without raising taxpayer dollars.

“We went back into a 30 million dollar project, re-engineered this with an innovative approach and saved over 25 million on this project,” Wriston said.

The project will be an “R-Cut” plan which is something that has never been done before in the state of West Virginia. Wriston said rather than “a simple intersection, the entire project functions as an intersection so from one end of the project to the other.”

Justice announced in June during one of his COVID press briefings that the contracting bid was awarded to Mountaineer Contractors Inc. out of Kingwood, West Virginia.

Project Engineer Andy Wise said they are eliminating left turns out of side roads like, Oakwood Road, Lucado Road and Oakhurst Drive.

“The only left turns that will remain will be directly off of 119 going to side roads,” Wise said.

There will also be two additional stop lights at each end of the R-cuts to help people get around. The new road is going to allow people to loop through in less than half the time they typically would.

The first phase of the project will include closing Hickory Road access and closing the turn lane that goes over to Oakhurst so they can begin median work. Wise also said right now they do have traffic control signs set up to warn drivers that work will begin soon.

“This will be a boon for this area, people avoid this area at certain times because of the traffic and congestion, and there is crazy movements you have to go through to get onto the corridor out here so this will alleviate much of that,” Wriston told WSAZ.

Most of the roadwork will be done at night between 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. and during off-peak hours. Therefore, officials said there will be very minimal traffic interruption. Also, workers said no businesses or homes need to be moved to make way for the project.

Modern lighting in the area will also happen once the road is complete.

Contractors are hoping to break ground the week of Aug. 17 and finish wrapping up the road work by Memorial Day 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.