COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR reports four additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed four new deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

DHHR officials say a 70-year old male from Cabell County, a 38-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County and a 77-year old female from Fayette County have died.

As of 10:00 a.m. Saturday, there have been 317,763 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,563 total cases and 131 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (666/27), Boone (100/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (380/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (144/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (118/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (216/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (898/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (88/0), Logan (221/0), Marion (182/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (182/0), Mineral (118/2), Mingo (170/2), Monongalia (921/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (38/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (103/21), Putnam (192/1), Raleigh (220/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (10/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (201/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (233/12), Wyoming (31/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.