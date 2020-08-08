Deputies make drug trafficking arrest

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man on drug trafficking charges.

Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a suspicious person complaint around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Stanville area.

After arriving on the scene, authorities found a driver, later identified as Richard Anthony May, 33 of Pikeville, passed out in the driver’s seat. Deputies said the car was still in drive and May had passed out with his foot on the brake.

During their investigation, deputies found heroin, fentanyl, digital scales, plastic baggies with other drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

May was arrested on multiple charges including Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

May was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

