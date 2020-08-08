Advertisement

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Fall semester move-in is now underway on the UK campus, Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Fall semester move-in is now underway on the UK campus, Saturday, August 8, 2020.(Shelby Lofton/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK students have started moving into residence halls on campus, with the beginning of the fall semester quickly approaching.

Saturday was the first day of move-in for the fall 2020 semester. UK officials say about 6,500 students will be moving into residence halls through August 16.

This year, UK is requiring all students to make an appointment to move in, in order to accommodate COVID-19 related safety guidelines. Only two visitors can be in one room, and students will not have a roommate, but a maximum of two students could share a bathroom.

“They’re still going to have activities that allow for community building, you’re going to see tents up around campus, we’ll have wellness stations, but also potential for community gathering space,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

UK estimates between 300 and 1,000 students will move in each day.

UK is also providing COVID-19 tests for all students as they return to campus. Students are required to complete a wellness check-in daily before attending class. They’ll receive instructions if they show symptoms.

“You’re going to get contacted by what we call our UK Healthcore, it’s a 15 person team over in the Boone Center, they’ve got computers, phones, that information, that data, they’ll contact folks who have symptoms to connect to the reasons they need,” Blanton said.

He said the university has designated rooms for quarantining in buildings on and off campus.

Fall semester classes begin on Monday, August 17. UK is planning to hold in-person instruction from August 17 until Thanksgiving break.

MORE: UK continues to get ready for students to return to campus

