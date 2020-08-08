Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heat returns, will stick around

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After nearly a week in which high temperatures stayed below average, hotter temperatures are back for the weekend and beyond. Humidity will stay at a manageable level for the next few days, then a surge in moisture brings the sticky feel back along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid 60s. Under a mostly sunny sky, afternoon highs will approach the 90-degree mark. No rain is expected.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and calm with patchy fog. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 60s again.

On Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and still dry with highs reaching the mid 90s.

For Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a rise in humidity. This will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will still near 90 degrees.

A stubborn hazy, hot, and humid pattern will remain in place from Wednesday through Friday. Each day will see a partly cloudy sky with the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will continue to hover around the 90-degree mark.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

