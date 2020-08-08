Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Inching hotter before storm chances return

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Afternoon temperatures on Sunday and Monday will reach the low to mid 90s as fairly dry conditions continue to dominate across the Tri-State. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will round out the upcoming week, which should eventually knock down temperatures slightly towards the end.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, calm, and cozy with patchy fog. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine as highs reach the low 90s. Humidity stays low.

Monday will remain dry for most locations outside of a couple stray, pop-up showers. Expect a mostly sunny sky as highs reach the mid 90s.

As humidity spikes, scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will top out around 90 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will see much of the same: partly cloudy, hot, and humid conditions for the afternoon as high temperatures top out around 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential for downpours are still likely both days.

Afternoon highs may finally come up just shy of the 90-degree mark on Friday and Saturday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are still expected both days in a humid environment.

