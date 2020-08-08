Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 801 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths reported Saturday

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 801 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 34,578 cases. The positivity rate currently stands at 6.02%.

“Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today is a tough day in our fight against COVID-19. I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive. We simply need to do better.”

Twenty-nine of the newly reported cases were from children age five and younger.

The Governor also reported eight new deaths today, bringing the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 772.

They include a 64-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 56-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 68-year-old man from Bell County; a 93-year-old man from Christian County; a 97-year-old woman, also from Christian County; a 66-year-old woman from Pulaski County; an 82-year-old woman from Clinton County, and a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

“Folks, we need your help. This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 690,942 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 8,647 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

More than 30 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Over 30 employees at Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week.

News

Portion of I-64 shutdown in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A portion of I-64 West in Kanawha County has been shutdown Saturday afternoon after a crash.

Local

Gov. DeWine tests negative again for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two days after initially testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio’s governor has tested negative for a second time.

News

Ohio nears 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The latest numbers show 99,969 total cases and 3,668 total deaths.

Latest News

News

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday was the first day UK students could begin moving into residence halls on campus.

News

Business closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The businesses are undergoing deep cleanings and all employees are being tested for COVID-19.

News

Police officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Health Department is working to trace if the officers came into contact with anyone.

News

First FBS conference cancels football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Ohio University's football season is in jeopardy.

Regional

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A police pursuit that began in Cincinnati continued into Kentucky, where four pedestrians were struck and two were killed, police said.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR reports four additional deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Four new deaths are being reported Saturday morning.