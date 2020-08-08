Gov. DeWine tests negative again for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two days after initially testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio’s governor has tested negative for a second time.

Today, Fran and I were tested again for #COVID19. @OSUWexMed administered the PCR tests, and the results for both tests were negative. Thank you to everyone who sent along good wishes for our family and staff! We're #InThisTogetherOhio! — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 8, 2020

Gov. Mike DeWine was tested Thursday for the virus prior to meeting with Pres. Trump who was visiting the Buckeye State later that day.

After that test came back positive, DeWine was tested again hours later with a PCR test which came back negative.

DeWine tweeted Thursday that he “felt confident in the results” and that it was the same PCR test that has been used over one million times in Ohio by hospitals and labs.

After the negative test Thursday evening, DeWine said he and First Lady Fran DeWine would be tested again Saturday out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.