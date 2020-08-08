Advertisement

Gov. DeWine tests negative again for COVID-19

Two days after initially testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio’s governor has tested negative for a second time.
Two days after initially testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio’s governor has tested negative for a second time.(Zach Shrivers)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two days after initially testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio’s governor has tested negative for a second time.

Gov. Mike DeWine was tested Thursday for the virus prior to meeting with Pres. Trump who was visiting the Buckeye State later that day.

After that test came back positive, DeWine was tested again hours later with a PCR test which came back negative.

DeWine tweeted Thursday that he “felt confident in the results” and that it was the same PCR test that has been used over one million times in Ohio by hospitals and labs.

After the negative test Thursday evening, DeWine said he and First Lady Fran DeWine would be tested again Saturday out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio nears 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The latest numbers show 99,969 total cases and 3,668 total deaths.

News

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday was the first day UK students could begin moving into residence halls on campus.

News

Business closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The businesses are undergoing deep cleanings and all employees are being tested for COVID-19.

News

Police officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Health Department is working to trace if the officers came into contact with anyone.

Latest News

News

First FBS conference cancels football season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Ohio University's football season is in jeopardy.

Regional

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A police pursuit that began in Cincinnati continued into Kentucky, where four pedestrians were struck and two were killed, police said.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR reports four additional deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Four new deaths are being reported Saturday morning.

News

Deputies make drug trafficking arrest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The drugs were found with a man who was passed out in a car that was still in drive.

News

One injured in Huntington shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington.

Video

Contractors: Oakwood Road Improvement Project to begin this month

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Oakwood Road Improvement Project in Charleston, West Virginia, will begin this month and wrap up by May 2021.