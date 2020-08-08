Advertisement

Heat back on this weekend

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After a week of refreshingly cozy weather, cozy meaning comfortably tepid, the atmosphere is about to take a turn toward the tropical this weekend. Highs made the upper 80s on Friday but are now set to soar back to 90 or better starting this weekend.

Mornings will dawn with a heavy dew and patchy fog, thoroughly wetting the ground for early morning tee times. Then the power of the August sun (still a 9 out of 10 on the intensity scale) will go to work evaporating the moisture and sending the temperature quickly up into the 80s by lunchtime and near 90 by day’s end.

While the air will turn a tad more humid this weekend as dew point temperatures rise a few degrees, the reality is the star of the weather show will be the strong August sun and those 90-degree days.

Friday’s shower action was virtually non-existent until a brief flare up after 7 p.m. gave Kanawha City and the Kanawha State Forest a brief downpour before fading into summer oblivion after sundown.

As for any weekend rain chances, odds are highly stacked for a dry period with wall-to-wall sunshine.

The next real risk of rain will hold off until either late Monday or more likely Tuesday when a moister air mass will settle across the region. So starting Tuesday through next Friday, a daily risk of a shower and thunder (rain shower daily double) will provide gardens and lawns some much needed rain.

Until then, plan on watering those summer plants as this next short lived three- to four-day heat wave will start on the arid side.

