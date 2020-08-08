Advertisement

More than 30 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Over 30 employees at Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over 30 employees at Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week.

That’s up from 13 cases that were reported last Saturday.

A spokesperson for the hospital says the cases are linked to an outbreak of the virus within the community.

Within the last seven days, 84 cases of the virus have been reported in Logan County according to the West Virginia DHHR.

As of Saturday, 221 total cases have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

