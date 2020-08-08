Advertisement

Morehead Parks & Rec cancels fall sports

That includes youth soccer and football.
Morehead Parks and Rec has cancelled fall sports for this season.
Morehead Parks and Rec has cancelled fall sports for this season.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Morehead Parks and Rec. Department has decided to cancel fall sports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes youth soccer and football.

Fall baseball and softball was cancelled because of a lack of registration.

According to the post “we are hoping that we will be able to get things started back later this year, beginning with our youth basketball leagues.”

