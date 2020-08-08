Morehead Parks & Rec cancels fall sports

MOREHEAD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Morehead Parks and Rec. Department has decided to cancel fall sports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes youth soccer and football.

Fall baseball and softball was cancelled because of a lack of registration.

According to the post “we are hoping that we will be able to get things started back later this year, beginning with our youth basketball leagues.”

