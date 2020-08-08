Advertisement

Ohio nears 100,000 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Ohio near the 100,000 mark.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio near the 100,000 mark.(Associated Press)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio is close to surpassing 100,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s Saturday COVID-19 update.

The latest numbers show the number of total cases rising to 99,969 including 3,668 total deaths in the Buckeye State.

Health officials also said 11,516 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 complications and 2,654 have been admitted into the ICU.

More than 1.63 million Ohioans have been tested for coronavirus.

