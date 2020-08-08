Advertisement

Ohio parents shop sales tax free this weekend

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Pencils, backpacks, and notebooks are just some of the materials parents will need to cross off their back-to-school checklist, in addition to a lengthy list of other essentials that can quickly add up in price.

Luckily this weekend, parents who live in Ohio have the chance to save on back-to-school shopping with the state’s sales tax holiday.

"We have four kids and that amount for them really adds up fast. So, it's really going to help give us even just a little cushion to help with what we might want to spend on them," said Laura Rippeth.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, the combined state and local sales and use taxes will not be added to some school essentials. These include shoes and clothing priced under $75, as well as school supplies and instructional materials priced under $20.

The department also says in addition to in-store sales, this sales tax exemption can also be applied to eligible orders placed by telephone, mail, online, or email.

If choosing to go this route, “the order must be placed, paid for and accepted by the retailer for immediate shipment during the sales tax holiday, though delivery can be completed after the exemption period,” stated on the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website.

The sales tax holiday ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.

“It’s really great to be able to save, even if it’s just $20. I think that’s something that every parent is excited to have,” Rippeth said.

It’s pocket money that comes at just the right time for families who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

“My husband has been staying home, because his job is not essential. So, that’s personally going to really help us,” Rippeth said.

