Advertisement

One injured in Huntington shooting

Cabell County Sheriff Deputies are on scene of a shooting.
Cabell County Sheriff Deputies are on scene of a shooting.(AP Images)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers said they started receiving calls around 6:15 a.m. about the incident on the 7100 block of Beech Drive.

Dispatchers said one man was shot and taken to the hospital.

No word on if any suspects are in custody at this time as Deputies remain on scene and continue to investigate.

We have a crew on its way to the scene to learn more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputies make drug trafficking arrest

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The drugs were found with a man who was passed out in a car that was still in drive.

Video

Contractors: Oakwood Road Improvement Project to begin this month

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Oakwood Road Improvement Project in Charleston, West Virginia, will begin this month and wrap up by May 2021.

Video

Kentucky Education Association urges schools not to reopen for in-person classes

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) is urging school officials to not reopen to in-person classes, saying “doing anything else is simply irresponsible.”

News

Heat back on this weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Highs made the upper 80s on Friday but are now set to soar back to 90 or better starting this weekend.

Latest News

Video

Hometown Hero | South Charleston Police Officer T.C. Messer

Updated: 9 hours ago
South Charleston Police Officer T.C. Messer, our latest Hometown Hero, has found a way to connect with the community -- both young and old -- through gaming.

News

Ohio parents shop sales tax free this weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Parents who live in Ohio have the chance to save on back-to-school shopping with the state's sales tax holiday.

News

Contractors: Oakwood Road Improvement Project to begin this month

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
The Oakwood Road Improvement Project will begin this month and wrap up by May 2021.

Local

West Virginia State Police investigating video showing assault of a child

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The victim and the suspect have both been identified.

Video

Wellston receives $1.4 million ODNR grant

Updated: 10 hours ago
The city is receiving a $1.4 million Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to renovate and expand the Wellston ballfields into a recreational complex.

News

Morehead Parks & Rec cancels fall sports

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Fall baseball and softball was cancelled because of a lack of registration.