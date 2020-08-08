One injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers said they started receiving calls around 6:15 a.m. about the incident on the 7100 block of Beech Drive.

Dispatchers said one man was shot and taken to the hospital.

No word on if any suspects are in custody at this time as Deputies remain on scene and continue to investigate.

