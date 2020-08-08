Advertisement

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Police lights
Police lights(AP images)
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - A police pursuit that began in Cincinnati continued into Kentucky, where four pedestrians were struck and two were killed, police said.

Cincinnati police said an organized crime investigation squad and a federal task force tried to stop a vehicle with three people shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle fled and went over a suspension bridge into Newport, Kentucky, where it went out of control and struck four people, police said. Two of the people struck died and the other two had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The three suspects were arrested and also had non-life-threatening injuries.

Local police in Kentucky will investigate the crash. Police in both cities along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will investigate the alleged criminal actions of the suspects, about which no details were released, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gov. DeWine tests negative again for COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two days after initially testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio’s governor has tested negative for a second time.

News

Ohio nears 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The latest numbers show 99,969 total cases and 3,668 total deaths.

News

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday was the first day UK students could begin moving into residence halls on campus.

News

Business closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The businesses are undergoing deep cleanings and all employees are being tested for COVID-19.

News

Police officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Health Department is working to trace if the officers came into contact with anyone.

Latest News

News

First FBS conference cancels football season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Ohio University's football season is in jeopardy.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR reports four additional deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Four new deaths are being reported Saturday morning.

News

Deputies make drug trafficking arrest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The drugs were found with a man who was passed out in a car that was still in drive.

News

One injured in Huntington shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington.

Video

Contractors: Oakwood Road Improvement Project to begin this month

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Oakwood Road Improvement Project in Charleston, West Virginia, will begin this month and wrap up by May 2021.