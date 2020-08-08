Police officers test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional Charleston Police officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The City of Charleston says both officers are recovering at home with minimal symptoms.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is working to identify people that the officers may have come in contact with.

“I have reiterated to all officers that masks must be worn except in cases where it impacts officer safety or if they are in a one-person office,” Chief Tyke Hunt said in a statement. “CPD operations will continue to function normally.”

These positive tests follow three employees who also tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July.

