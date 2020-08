DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-64 West in Kanawha County has been shutdown Saturday afternoon after a crash.

Three of four westbound lanes in the Dunbar area around the 53 mile marker are closed as of 4:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say it is unclear how long the road will be shutdown.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

