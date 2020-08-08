Advertisement

West Virginia State Police investigating video showing assault of a child

The victim and the suspect have both been identified.
The victim and the suspect have both been identified.
The victim and the suspect have both been identified.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police in Logan County have been made aware of a Facebook post showing a 15-year-old girl physically assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

The West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit has been assigned to the investigation.

The victim and the suspect have both been identified.

The investigation is still underway, but it is unknown if charges will be filed.

We will continue following this story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

