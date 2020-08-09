10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Cases of COVID-19 jumped 10 in Greenup County Saturday, bringing the total to 125 since the start of the pandemic.

County health officials say the cases are in a 88-year-old man, 85-year-old-woman, 43-year-old man, 63-year-old man, 35-year-old woman, 84-year-old man, 90-year-old woman, 57-year-old woman, 36-year-old woman, and a male whose age was not available.

All 10 are in home isolation and none of them are travel related.

The new cases come the same day Gov. Andy Beshear reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, and the highest positivity rate since May.

In Greenup County, there are 43 cases of the virus considered “active,” 81 recovered, and one person has died from the virus.

