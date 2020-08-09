Advertisement

Camper catches fire on Kanawha Boulevard

A camper caught fire on Kanawha Boulevard that runs parallel with I-77.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A camper caught fire on a section of Kanawha Boulevard that runs parallel with I-77 Sunday afternoon.

The Malden Volunteer Fire Department says that the truck started smoking in the northbound lane of I-77, causing the driver to pull over.

They say smoke from the engine turned to flames.

They also say that the driver was able to get out without injuries.

