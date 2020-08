COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Cases of COVID-19 in Ohio surpassed the 100,000 mark Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 100,848 cases have been reported in Ohio.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported on March 9. In that time, 3,669 people have died from the virus, and 78,435 people have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.