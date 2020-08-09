Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | Eight more deaths at health care center reported

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of eight more people from a Mercer County health care facility.

Those eight individuals, include an 80-year old female, an 87-year old female, an 86-year old female, a 79-year old female, a 91-year old male, a 78-year old female, an 89-year old female, and a 76-year old male.

The DHHR says they were all staying at Princeton Health Care Center.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these eight West Virginians,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch in a statement. “Our condolences are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

The DHHR says the deaths occurred over the course of the last few weeks but were not reported in an official capacity due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department. Three other deaths had been reported previously, totaling 11 deaths at that facility.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, there have been 322,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,694 total cases and 139 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (669/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (391/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (148/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (218/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (922/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (228/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (61/1), Mercer (196/0), Mineral (119/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (922/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (27/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (265/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (12/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (246/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (11/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (206/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (235/12), Wyoming (31/0).

Latest News

Local

Child’s toy emits toxic fumes while charging

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
"He said that if it had been charging for another 30 minutes or so the entire house could have caught on fire," said Jay.

News

Two employees at Kanawha County Day Report Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Kanawha County Day Report Center and Drug Court offices are closed until August 24 after two employees have tested positive for COVID-19

News

Juvenile shot in Greenup County, Kentucky

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Law enforcement is on the scene after a child was reportedly shot in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Greenup County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Cases of COVID-19 jumped 10 in Greenup County Saturday, bringing the total to 125 since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

7-month-old boy dies after attack by family dog in Akron

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Akron police said the pit bull attacked the boy and his 77-year-old grandmother shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

News

Gov. Beshear: 801 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 801 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 34,578 cases.

Breaking

More than 30 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Over 30 employees at Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week.

News

Portion of I-64 shutdown in Kanawha County reopens

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A portion of I-64 West in Kanawha County has been shutdown Saturday afternoon after a crash.

Local

Gov. DeWine tests negative again for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two days after initially testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio’s governor has tested negative for a second time.

News

Ohio nears 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The latest numbers show 99,969 total cases and 3,668 total deaths.