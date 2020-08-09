COVID-19 W.Va. | Eight more deaths at health care center reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of eight more people from a Mercer County health care facility.

Those eight individuals, include an 80-year old female, an 87-year old female, an 86-year old female, a 79-year old female, a 91-year old male, a 78-year old female, an 89-year old female, and a 76-year old male.

The DHHR says they were all staying at Princeton Health Care Center.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these eight West Virginians,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch in a statement. “Our condolences are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

The DHHR says the deaths occurred over the course of the last few weeks but were not reported in an official capacity due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department. Three other deaths had been reported previously, totaling 11 deaths at that facility.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, there have been 322,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,694 total cases and 139 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (669/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (391/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (148/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (218/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (922/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (228/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (61/1), Mercer (196/0), Mineral (119/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (922/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (27/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (265/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (12/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (246/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (11/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (206/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (235/12), Wyoming (31/0).

