First Warning Forecast | Heat stays, storm chances return

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a week-long hiatus, the 90s made their return on Sunday and will stick around for the next several days. Rain has also been on hold for many - in fact, over a week in some locations. However, storm chances will also ramp up in the coming days.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, calm, and comfortable as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s. Patchy fog is likely again.

On Monday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures rising to the mid 90s. A few locations may see a passing shower, but most remain dry.

Humidity surges on Tuesday, and scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast area-wide. Under a partly cloudy sky, high temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hazy, hot, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will continue to rise to around 90 degrees. Any stronger thunderstorm always has the capability of a downpour or gust of wind.

Scattered storms will continue Friday through Sunday with high humidity and afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 80s.

