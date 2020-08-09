Juvenile shot in Greenup County, Kentucky
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement is on the scene after a child was reportedly shot in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
It happened Saturday evening along Summer Street.
Greenup County public safety officials say a helicopter has been called in to transport a male juvenile.
There are no other details available about what happened at this time.
