Juvenile shot in Greenup County, Kentucky

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement is on the scene after a child was reportedly shot in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

It happened Saturday evening along Summer Street.

Greenup County public safety officials say a helicopter has been called in to transport a male juvenile.

There are no other details available about what happened at this time.

