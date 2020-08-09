Marshall Child Development Academy closed after possible COVID exposure

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Child Development Academy at Marshall University is closed for the first half of the week due to possible exposures to COVID-19.

Marshall health officials say an immediate family member of an infant enrolled at the center was diagnosed with the virus Friday.

Over the weekend, the infant started showing symptoms and is presumed positive. Tests for two other children at the center are pending.

“We decided to pause services at the center out of an abundance of caution while we sort out these potential exposures,” said to Tracy Smith, director of Environmental Health and Safety at Marshall. “The pause also will give us an opportunity to go through disinfection protocols for the entire facility.”

The center will be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The pending results should be back no later than Wednesday. Smith says a decision will be made then about reopening the center.

All staff members who were in contact with the infant are in quarantine for the next two weeks.

Deep cleaning of the facility will begin Monday.

