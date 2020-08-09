Advertisement

Ohio Head Coach Addresses MAC Cancellation

Frank Solich says "we will be ready"
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A day after hearing there will be no fall football for the MAC and the Ohio Bobcats in particular, head coach Frank Solich took to social media to address the news. Here’s his full statement

“The decision by the University Presidents and our Conference to postpone the fall sports competition season I am sure was a difficult one to make. We applaud those that came to a conclusion that the health and safety of our student-athletes was the most important factor in moving forward without football games this fall. I know our team, coaches, and staff were all disappointed with the news but ultimately understand what needs to happen in order to overcome the pandemic our country is still facing. We believe in the ability of the young men in this program to overcome any adversity. When our team is back on the field for another gameday, we will be ready.”

