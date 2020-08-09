Advertisement

Paintsville Halting Athletic Programs For Now

Move made to curb rising COVID numbers in Johnson County
No practice until further notice due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Johnson County, Kentucky.
No practice until further notice due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Johnson County, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in both Paintsville and Johnson County, Kentucky, all Tigers athletic programs are suspended until further notice.

The news was first reported by the Ashland Daily Independent. Paintsville head coach Joe Chirico texted WSAZ Sunday afternoon and said “to confirm we have no known cases on our team. We made the call last Thursday to play it safe and make sure everyone is being safe so we can have a season.”

Practice is scheduled to start for Kentucky high school football teams on Monday August 24, with the first games set for Friday September 11.

The Tigers start the season on the road at East Jessamine.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ohio Head Coach Addresses MAC Cancellation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Ohio Head Coach Frank Solich addresses cancellation of fall sports

Sports

WVU Begins Football Practice Monday Morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Mountaineers to start fall practice Monday in Morgantown

Sports

Big Ten Makes Adjustment In Practice Policy

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
It will be helmets only in the Big Ten until further notice.

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Men’s Soccer Season Postponed

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By Darren Zaslau
Mid-American Conference pushes back fall sports to at least spring of 2021

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Video

Eastern Kentucky High Schools talk football

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
Eastern Kentucky High Schools talk football

Sports

MU ECU Game Moved To September 12th

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
MU at ECU Moved To Sept. 12th

Sports

OHSAA Announces 6 Game HS Football Season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
OHSAA makes huge Friday announcement about 2020 high school football season

Sports

Media Day For Many Eastern Ky High School Football Teams

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Members from over a dozen high school football teams held a media day Monday at Boyd County High School.