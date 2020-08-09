Paintsville Halting Athletic Programs For Now

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in both Paintsville and Johnson County, Kentucky, all Tigers athletic programs are suspended until further notice.

The news was first reported by the Ashland Daily Independent. Paintsville head coach Joe Chirico texted WSAZ Sunday afternoon and said “to confirm we have no known cases on our team. We made the call last Thursday to play it safe and make sure everyone is being safe so we can have a season.”

Practice is scheduled to start for Kentucky high school football teams on Monday August 24, with the first games set for Friday September 11.

The Tigers start the season on the road at East Jessamine.

