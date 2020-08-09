Advertisement

Quake Rattles North Carolina

Tar Heel State awakened by earth shaker
The 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta, NC (8-9 8:07 am)
The 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta, NC (8-9 8:07 am)(Charlie Ironmonger)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A healthy 5.1 earthquake shook North Carolina and a 5 state region around the Tar Heel State on Sunday morning. It was the first significant quake (5.0 or higher) to impact our region since the Washington DC-Virginia quake back in August 2011. That 2011….5.7 quake did some minor damage to both the Pike County, Ky. and Cabell County, WV courthouses. Here are the “tectonic” reports on both those quake from the US Geological Survey.

Tectonic Summary

The August 9th, 2020 M 5.1 earthquake near Sparta, North Carolina, occurred as a result of oblique-reverse faulting in the upper crust of the North American plate. Focal mechanism solutions for the event indicate rupture occurred on a moderately dipping fault either striking to the northwest or south. This earthquake occurred in the interior of the North American plate. Such mid-plate earthquakes are known as intraplate earthquakes and are generally less common than interplate earthquakes that happen near tectonic plate boundaries. This earthquake was preceded by at least four small foreshocks ranging from M 2.1-2.6, beginning about 25 hours prior to the mainshock.

Large earthquakes are relatively uncommon in the region directly surrounding the August 9th M5.1 earthquake. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two. In the 20th century, one earthquake M5 and larger occurred within 100 km to this August 9th events, a M5.2 in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1916. The largest recent earthquake to impact the east coast was the M5.8 Mineral Virginia earthquake on August 23rd, 2011, roughly 300 km to the northeast of this August 9th earthquake. The Mineral Virginia earthquake was felt widely across the east coast and caused slight damage.

Tectonic Summary

On August 23, 2011, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Piedmont region of the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States, at 1:51:04 p.m. EDT. The epicenter, in Louisa County, was 38 mi (61 km) northwest of Richmond and 5 mi (8 km) south-southwest of the town of Mineral. It was an intraplate earthquake with a maximum perceived intensity of VII (Very strong) on the Mercalli intensity scale. Several aftershocks, ranging up to 4.5 Mw in magnitude, occurred after the main tremor.

The quake was felt across more than a dozen U.S. states and in several Canadian provinces, and was felt by more people than any other quake in U.S. history.[4] No deaths and only minor injuries were reported. Minor and moderate damage to buildings was widespread and was estimated by one risk-modeling company at $200 million to $300 million, of which about $100 million was insured.[5][6]

The earthquake prompted research that revealed that the farthest landslide from the epicenter was 150 miles (240 km), by far the greatest landslide distance recorded from any other earthquake of similar magnitude. Previous studies of worldwide earthquakes indicated that landslides occurred no farther than 36 miles (58 km) from the epicenter of a magnitude 5.7 earthquake. The Virginia earthquake study suggested that the added information about East Coast earthquakes may prompt a revision of equations that predict ground shaking.

